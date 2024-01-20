Fire crews battle structure fire in New Tecumseth

Firefighters in New Tecumseth were at the scene of a structure fire near Beeton early Saturday morning.

Fire crews were notified of the fire in a quonset hut on Line 8, between County Road 27 and 20th Side Road, at around 10 a.m.

According to police, nobody was injured in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

The OPP said there is no estimated value of damage to the quonset hut at this time.

Police shut down the roadway between County Road 27 and 20th Side Road for several hours.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious.