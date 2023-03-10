Fire causes significant damage to Tiny Township home

Fire crews in Tiny Township say a home has suffered significant damage after a fire tore through Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Concession 17 West around 6 p.m. Friday after some passersby noticed smoke coming from the home.

Once they arrived, the fire was significant, according to the deputy fire chief. At its peak, 25 firefighters were on the scene battling the blaze.

Fire officials did not note any injuries in connection to the fire.

At this point, the fire's cause and financial cost are unknown.