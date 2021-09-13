Fire at Huntsville business pegged at $800,000 in damage

BARRIE, ONT. -

Fire crews battled a blaze at a Huntsville business early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to a structure fire at Baseline Towing and Heavy Recovery on Linden Road West before 2 a.m.

Flames were shooting out of a storage area, which quickly spread to the office of the business.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

Damage is pegged at $800,000 and the cause is under investigation.