Fill a Purse for a Sister Campaign enters its final stretch

BARRIE, ONT. -

A national campaign is again calling on the public's help to support women of any age in distress.

The 'Fill a Purse for a Sister' campaign is entering its 7th year across the country, with various communities participating. 2021 will mark Barrie's fourth year, where a community lead has brought this initiative to the city.

The goal is to collect gently used or new purses filled with various personal care items.

"There definitely is a demand," says Julie McCord, the community lead for Barrie's initiative. "There is a need for all of our purses to support our local charities and shelters for many reasons, but also because of COVID, the rates of domestic violence have skyrocketed."

Needed items included toiletries, a kind note, gift cards and warm winter accessories like a hat or scarf. Over the last three years, the campaign has collected 1,400 purses in Barrie alone.

"It absolutely warms my heart that we are doing this in mind of our fellow sisters, helping support them through a tough time," says McCord. "We are also going to be in a time when we need that extra support, so we are able to provide that collectively."

If you'd like to help support the cause, you can find where to drop off your donations by clicking here.