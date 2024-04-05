BARRIE
    • Fentanyl and cocaine seized in drug bust

    OPP cruiser in this updated file image. OPP cruiser in this updated file image.
    A tipster led police to a drug operation in Orillia.

    Provincial police received a call about possible drug activity at an Orillia address on Thursday at about 2 p.m.

    Five people were initially arrested. However, only two were charged with various drug trafficking and possession charges.

    A 42-year-old Orillia woman and a 37-year-old Oro-Medonte man were arrested.

    Officers seized 5.3 grams of fentanyl, 22 grams of cocaine, 69 medication tablets, scales, packaging and a cell phone.

    The accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia to answer the charges in May.

