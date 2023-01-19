Female human remains found along Highway 400 in Bradford, Ont.: OPP

Provincial police say a body found along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday is that of a female, but her identity has yet to be released.

A motorist called police early Wednesday afternoon to report the discovery of human remains in a ditch along the northbound lanes between the 5th Line and Highway 88 .

Police say an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

In a release Thursday, police did not reveal whether the death appears suspicious but did add they don't believe there is any threat to public safety.

The Highway Safety Division OPP Crime Unit is investigating, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, and in conjunction with the province's chief coroner's office and the forensic pathology service.

A small police presence remains at the scene Thursday as OPP asks for help from the public.

The force urges anyone who travelled the area between the evening of Jan. 15 to the morning of Jan. 18, who may have dash cam footage or noticed any parked vehicles or people on the shoulder of the road to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Alternatively, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-8477.