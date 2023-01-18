Body found along Highway 400 in Bradford

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a ditch along Highway 400 south of Barrie.

According to provincial police, the body was found along the northbound lanes between the 5th Line and Highway 88 in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Wednesday.

There is very little information available at this time.

Police urge anyone with information or dash cam footage from the area over the past 72 hours to contact the OPP at 905-841-5777.