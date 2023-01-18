Body found along Highway 400 in Bradford
Police are investigating the discovery of a body in a ditch along Highway 400 south of Barrie.
According to provincial police, the body was found along the northbound lanes between the 5th Line and Highway 88 in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Wednesday.
There is very little information available at this time.
Police urge anyone with information or dash cam footage from the area over the past 72 hours to contact the OPP at 905-841-5777.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian, back home from Ukraine, shares harrowing stories of life on the front lines
Canadian Adam Oake has returned from the front lines of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where he has been working for an NGO. He shares tales of his time in the war zone, where he also plans to return to continue helping Ukrainians in need.
Winnipeg woman's husband dies on honeymoon in Mexico
A Winnipeg woman who was on honeymoon at a Mexico resort is looking for answers after her husband was killed in an incident the night before they were to fly home.
New Zealand's Ardern to leave office, sets October election
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday she is stepping down as New Zealand's leader and will not contest general elections set for October.
Stanford study identifies what influences weight loss the most
Researchers from Stanford University have pinpointed a number of factors that could predict how successful an individual will be at losing weight and keeping it off.
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
Federal Conservatives open up 7-point lead over Liberals to start 2023: Nanos
The federal Conservatives have gained a seven-point lead over the Liberals in the latest weekly ballot tracking by Nanos Research.
Here is where 25 new Zellers stores will open in Canada this year
After a 10-year hiatus, Zellers has announced the locations of its first 25 store "experiences." The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada in 2023. Here is a list of the locations.
Vancouver remains the most expensive city for renters in Canada: report
A new report by rental platform Zumper on median rent prices in Canada shows that Vancouver continues to be the most expensive city the country.
Scientists have healed scars caused by a heart attack in rats: study
An international team of researchers has, for the first time, restored the elasticity in scarred heart tissue in rats by injecting them with a specific protein.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia announces sweeping changes to alleviate pressure on strained ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments, following the recent deaths of two women who waited hours for care.
-
Families, physicians react to Nova Scotia's announcement on emergency room changes
Nova Scotians watched the government's announcement Wednesday on how it plans to change the way emergency departments operate in an attempt to alleviate pressure.
-
The one who didn't get away: Dal-trained med grad says residency rules have to change
A day after hearing from a Dalhousie-trained physician who says she was forced to look to Boston for her residency, a classmate who was successful in staying in Nova Scotia says the rules have to change.
Montreal
-
Quebec housing tribunal recommends 2.3 per cent rent increase
Quebec's housing tribunal is recommending rents increase by 2.3 per cent to keep up with rising expenses -- a figure landlords should be legally required to stick to, advocates say.
-
DDO to keep bilingual status after falling short of Bill 96 English-language threshold
The Town of Dollard-de-Ormeaux (DDO) on Montreal's West Island has formally requested that the province maintain its bilingual status -- a move that Mayor Alex Bottausci said 'saddens' him. 'It saddens me that this legal process must be invoked to protect the inherent right of our residents to receive communications in the language of their choice.'
-
Quebec minimum wage will increase to $15.25
Quebec's minimum wage will increase to $15.25, Labour Minister Jean Boulet announced Wednesday. It will come into effect on May. 1, 2023. At 7.02 per cent, it's the most significant wage increase since 1995.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's notorious Rideau Street McDonald's closing permanently
The McDonald's restaurant on Rideau Street is set to close when its lease runs out in April, after nearly 40 years of operations in the downtown Ottawa tourist area.
-
Here's where Zellers will be opening stores in the Ottawa area
Zellers is making its comeback this spring, and there are plans to open two stores in Ottawa and one in Gatineau.
-
Rental rates increase double-digits in Ottawa, report finds
The average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa increased more than 14 per cent to end 2022, while renters in Gatineau faced a 5 per cent hike in rental rates.
Toronto
-
Family of woman who died after altercation with Toronto hospital guards launches $16-million lawsuit
The sister of a 43-year-old woman who died 16 days after an altercation with security at a Toronto hospital has filed a $16 million lawsuit against University Health Network and the guards.
-
Ontario school board investigating after video appears to show Hijab-wearing student being assaulted
The principal of a secondary school in Mississauga, Ont. has written a letter to parents after a student wearing a hijab was allegedly assaulted by another student and the footage of the incident was shared on social media.
-
Anti-theft immobilizers in cars are now obsolete. What can replace them?
The gold standard of anti-theft protection that was mandated by Canada’s federal government is now effectively obsolete, defeated by thieves dozens of times a day without a clear replacement in the works — often leaving drivers to come up with their own anti-theft solutions.
Kitchener
-
WRPS arrest another pair allegedly involved in a grandparent scam
Waterloo regional police have arrested another pair of individuals for their alleged connection to a grandparent scam.
-
Three people charged after 1.5 tonnes of cocaine allegedly smuggled into Canada: RCMP
Three people from southwestern Ontario are facing charges in connection to 1.5 tonnes of cocaine valued at approximately $198 million that was seized by border services officers in Saint John, N.B. in January of last year.
-
Kitchener Fire worries a woman was living underneath a building that caught fire
Kitchener Fire said there were reports of people living under the building.
London
-
Missing hip part cancels surgery, man gets the news while on operating table
A St. Thomas, Ont. man was taken aback and left out-of-pocket after he travelled three hours for surgery in Owen Sound — only to learn the hospital was missing a part for his operation while on the operating table.
-
London-Middlesex under freezing rain warning: Environment Canada
A heads up for Londoners beginning Thursday, as the day will get off to a cold and slippery start with freezing rain expected in the London, Ont. area.
-
Former teacher to be sentenced on child porn charges didn't show up to court
Police are looking for a former London teacher who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges following sexual involvement with a student.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen killed in fatal crash on Highway 535 east of Sudbury
A 16-year-old male from the town of St. Charles, east of Sudbury, was killed and another person sustained life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision on Highway 535 on Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Sudbury tenants have been without running water for 18 days
Tenants in a multi-unit residential building in the Flour Mill in Greater Sudbury say they have been without running water for 18 days.
-
Sault hosts Anishinabek Nation health conference
The eighth Annual Anishinabek Nation Health Conference is being held in Sault Ste. Marie this week.
Windsor
-
Rising food prices could be leading society toward long-term health issues: professor
High food prices have some people leaning toward cheaper — and less healthy — meal alternatives. One University of Windsor professor says that's starting to become a common trend and one that could have significant impacts on the healthcare system.
-
'I am very happy': Windsor pensioner relieved accessible parking permit problem resolved
A Windsor man who was ticketed $440 for not having his accessible parking permit on display inside his vehicle while renewing it is pleased city staff have absolved the fine.
-
Windsor Spitfires assistant coach happy to be back following medical emergency
Windsor Spitfires assistant coach Andy Delmore returned to the bench last weekend after he suffered a medical emergency on the ice during a practice in early December.
Calgary
-
Polar vortex set to end Alberta's '23 vacation from winter
They're the two worst winter words in the world, and they'll soon be extra relevant in Alberta: polar vortex.
-
Plaza Theatre hosts world premiere highlighting the works of over 100 budding teenage Calgary filmmakers.
Throughout the school year students at Tom Baines Junior High School in Calgary have been studying film and producing short movies.Wednesday, they got a chance to see them on the big screen.
-
'I definitely regret a lot': Jeromy Farkas takes a hike, talks politics and doing good
He was a former city councillor and was the runner-up in Calgary's 2021 mayoral election, but now Jeromy Farkas has peaked.
Saskatoon
-
'It's my son and I just want answers': Mom wants closure on son's two-year-old murder
A Saskatoon mom is looking for closure on the eve of the second anniversary of her son’s death.
-
Sunwing cuts half of flights out of Saskatoon for rest of winter
The Saskatoon airport has confirmed that Sunwing will be cancelling half of its flights out of Saskatoon for the rest of the winter season.
-
Get ready to pay a subscription fee for your SaskTel email address
SaskTel is going to start charging its customers for their email addresses.
Edmonton
-
Wolf Creek Golf Resort receivership may cost thousands of dollars to lease holders
Dozens of RV lease holders are worried they may lose tens of thousands of dollars after the Wolf Creek Golf Resort went into receivership.
-
Guns pointed at Edmonton bus drivers in separate incidents: union
The union that represents Edmonton Transit Service operators says a gun was pointed at a bus driver on two separate occasions over the past 10 days.
-
Edmonton couple turn basement into an underground garden
A local couple have found success in a new pastime that pays off in fresh produce.
Vancouver
-
With police staying mum, criminologists and podcasters dig into Trina Hunt murder case
On the two-year anniversary of Trina Hunt being reported missing, podcasters and a criminologist weigh-in on why they think there have been no charges in the case -- despite an arrest being made.
-
Vancouver non-profit launches unique scholarship campaign to inspire future fashionistas
Our Social Fabric's 'Sew-fund' scholarship program pledges to give out 10 new sewing machines this school year.
-
Former school principal stole donations, withheld gift cards for needy families, Vancouver lawsuit alleges
The former principal of an East Vancouver elementary school is accused of defrauding the Vancouver School Board of more than $170,000 over a period of at least two years.