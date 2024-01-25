Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Simcoe County

A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release could be in Simcoe County.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is asking for the public's help locating Cory Peterson, who it says is known to frequent Barrie and Midland, along with Sudbury, North Bay, Blind River, and Sault Ste. Marie.

Peterson is currently serving a four-year sentence for drug trafficking.

The 56-year-old Indigenous man is five feet seven inches tall with thinning brown hair, a greying goatee and brown eyes.

He has several tattoos, including a unicorn and eagle sun on his left arm and a skull, the letters FTW, a tiger, and an eagle on his right arm.

Peterson also has a bear on his chest and another tattoo on the side of his neck.

The squad encourages anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact it at 416-808-5900 or at 1-866-870-7673.