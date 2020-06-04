BARRIE, ONT. -- The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) is looking to the public to help locate a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant after a breach of statutory release.

James Christopher Debruin is currently serving a two-year sentence for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief, impaired driving, break and enter, and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Debruin is 45-years-old and is described as 6'-1", 159lbs with short brown hair. Debruin also has numerous tattoos, including "DRAGON" on his right arm, demons, skull, mask on his right leg, masks, heart, and angel forever on his left calf, and 17 dots in the shape of a cross on his left hand.

Police say he is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Kitchener, and Barrie.