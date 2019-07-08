The federal government is investing in student summer jobs.

MP Alex Nuttall announced Ottawa is upping its investment in jobs for young people between the ages of 15 to 30 in the region. “It’s a very cool program that touches a whole bunch of lives,” Nuttall said.

Municipalities, businesses and non-profits can apply to the program and the federal government will supply the funds to hire young people over the summer.

This year, Barrie, Springwater and Oro-Medonte will receive $1,046,161 in funding to provide about 100 additional summer jobs.

“If you get these students working they really get a feel for the municipality and the municipal government function, and that helps them formulate that knowledge and become more involved,” said Springwater Township Mayor, Don Allen.

Students like Laura Haight, who was part of the program years ago. She worked for the Township of Oro-Medonte and eventually ended up working in government. “Having that opportunity to gain my first real job with the township was invaluable, in terms of building the footprint for where I’d end up in the workplace.”

The call for applications for the Canada Summer Jobs program was open from December 17 to February 3 and is now closed.