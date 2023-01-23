Federal government invests $14 Million to grow economy in Barrie and nearby counties

The City of Barrie, Bruce, Grey and Simcoe counties, will receive a $14 million investment from the Canadian government to help improve and create new tourist spots and public places.

The announcement was made Monday morning at the Peggy Hill Team Community Centre in Barrie.

Through the Tourism Relief Fund and the Canada Community Revitalization Fund, these investments aim to create jobs, grow local economies, and provide accessible community spaces.

The City of Barrie received $110,000 to partner with Tourism Barrie to create a Sport Tourism Strategy and $1.4 million to fix up playgrounds, parks, and the downtown area.

"There is ample opportunity in Barrie, which is what attracts folks to our area. This funding is not only going to help our community bounce back post-pandemic but support the growth and development of our local economy in a substantial way," stated Barrie Mayor Alex Nuttall in a release.

Additionally, 41 other tourism and community infrastructure projects will receive support to aid in recovery from the pandemic and strengthen communities.

Hardwood Ski and bike Inc., in Oro-Medonte, received a contribution of up to $100,000 to purchase and retrofit a modular trail with industrial kitchen equipment.

Gareth Houben, president of Hardwood Ski and Bike Inc., noted the funding would help keep the outdoor facility operational for families for years to come.

"Thanks to this support through the Tourism Relief Fund delivered by FedDev Ontario in southern Ontario, we have been able to build a new food service facility and improve the experience of visitors to the resort."