Federal Election Roundup: Who will represent ridings across Barrie and surrounding areas

The polls closed across Barrie and the region Monday night, and results poured in quickly, with several familiar faces reclaiming their ridings.

Ballots are still being counted Tuesday morning, but here are the results from the nine local ridings covered by CTVNewsBarrie.ca:

John Brassard was voted MP-elect for a third term.

The conservative candidate took the riding with a strong lead. Brassard received 23,845 votes compared to Liberal candidate Lisa-Marie Wilson, who got 14,318 votes.

Brassard spent nine years serving as a councillor with the City of Barrie before setting his sights on Ottawa in 2015.

NDP candidate Aleesha Gostkowski came in third with 7,919 votes, followed by PPC's Corrado Brancato with 3,918.

Doug Shipley will once again represent the riding in the northern part of Barrie, Springwater and Oro-Medonte.

The conservative will serve a second term with 45.1 per cent of the vote.

Liberal Tanya Saari, a realtor in Barrie, received 30.6 per cent voter support.

NDP Sarah Lochhead came in with 17.1 per cent of the vote, and PPC Chris Webb walked away with 7.1 per cent.

The riding did not have a Green Party candidate on the ballot.

Conservative Terry Dowdall reclaimed the riding representing New Tecumseth, Collingwood, Essa, Wasaga Beach, Clearview, Adjala-Tosorontio, and The Blue Mountains.

Dowdall was re-elected with a significant lead of 47.1 per cent support over second-place finisher Liberal Bren Munro who received 27.5 per cent of the vote.

In third is NDP Lucas Gillies with 13.5 per cent of the vote, followed by PPC Adam Minatel with 7.5 per cent, Green Party Nicholas Clayton with 3.9 per cent and Christian Heritage Party Ken Stouffer with 0.5 per cent.

Newcomer Adam Chambers has been elected MP for Simcoe North, maintaining the Tory stronghold on the riding, which has been blue since 1999.

The father of two young boys had a substantial lead over the other candidates, receiving 42.6 per cent of the vote.

Liberal Cynthia Wesley-Esquimaux came in second with 30.2 per cent of the vote.

Trailing behind both the conservative and liberal candidates were NDP Janet-Lynne Durnford with 15.9 per cent, PPC Stephen Makk with 7.9 per cent, Green Party Krystal Brooks with 3.0 per cent and with 0.3 per cent voter support, Christian Heritage Party Russ Emo.

Conservative Scot Davidson will continue to represent York - Simcoe after being re-elected with a lead of over 10,000 votes.

Liberal Daniella Johnson finished second with 13,821 votes, NDP Benjamin Jenkins received 6,858 votes, and 3,544 ballots were cast for PPC Michael Lotter.

The municipalities that make up the riding of York Simcoe are Georgina, Bradford West Gwillimbury, King, and East Gwillimbury.

Former Huntsville mayor Scott Aitchison will serve another term as MP for the riding of Parry Sound - Muskoka.

The conservative received 47.7 per cent of the vote, with Liberal Jovanie Nicoyishakiye trailing behind with 21.5 per cent.

The other candidates vying for the riding were NDP Heather Hay with 16.9 per cent of the votes, PPC Jim Tole with 7.7 per cent, Green Party Marc and Mantha with 5.6 per cent.

James Fawcett, National Citizens Alliance and Independent Daniel Predie Jr each finished with less than one per cent of the vote.

Kyle Seeback will keep the riding blue for another term after winning 46.1 per cent voter support.

Seeback will serve a second term after beating Liberal Lisa Post, who finished with 32.5 per cent of the vote.

NDP Samantha Sanchez walked away with 10.1 per cent support, PPC Anthony Zambito had 6.7 per cent and Green Party Jenni Michelle Le Forestier had 4.1 per cent.

Stephen McKendrick received 0.4 per cent running as an Independent.

The riding of Bruce - Grey - Owen Sound will remain a conservative stronghold after Alex Ruff won with 49.4 per cent of the vote.

Ruff will serve a second term after 27,993 votes were cast his way.

Lingering behind Ruff was LIberal Anne Marie Wilson, who gathered 24.8 per cent voter support, NDP Christopher Neudorf got 13.7 per cent, and PPC Anne-Marie Fosbrooke came in fourth with 8.2 per cent.

Green Party Ashley Michelle Lawrence received 3.0 per cent of the vote, and 0.9 per cent went to Reima Kaikkonen who ran as an Independent.

The Newmarket - Aurora riding was a tight race to the finish.

Liberal Tony Van Bynen went head to head with newcomer Conservative Harold Kim to take the win with just 2,439 votes between them.

Van Bynen, former mayor of Newmarket, will serve a second term with 43.3 per cent of the vote.

The other candidates who ran trailed well behind.

NDP Yvonne Kelly finished with 11.5 per cent of the vote, PPC Andre Gagnon got 4.3 per cent, Green Party Tim Flemming had 1.9 per cent, and Dorian Baxter received 0.5 per cent after running as an Independent.

LIBERALS WIN MINORITY GOVERNMENT

Justin Trudeau and his liberals will return to power, but they did not manage to take a majority government as they hoped.

The liberals needed 170 seats to win a majority. Instead, the party came up short with 158 as of noon on Tuesday.

The balance of power is virtually identical to how it was at dissolution just over five weeks ago when Trudeau called the election.

The liberals gained three seats, with the conservatives coming up with the same number of seats they held before the election was called, with 119.

The NDP gained one seat, and the Green Party stayed with two but won its first-ever seat in Ontario.

The Bloc Quebecois added two seats for 34, while the number of Independents sank from five to none. The People's Party of Canada also failed to secure a seat.