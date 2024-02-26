Fatal collision in Innisfil under investigation
One person has died after a vehicle flipped over in a ditch and became submerged in water in Innisfil early Monday morning.
According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on 10th Sideroad south of the Third Line.
Police say the driver was found without vital signs, and officers jumped into action to administer life-saving efforts.
They say the victim, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The area between the Second and Third Lines was closed for the investigation. It has since reopened.
Investigators urge anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision to contact South Simcoe police at 705-436-2141, extension 2017 or via email.
