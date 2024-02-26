BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fatal collision in Innisfil under investigation

    (CP24) (CP24)
    Share

    One person has died after a vehicle flipped over in a ditch and became submerged in water in Innisfil early Monday morning.

    According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on 10th Sideroad south of the Third Line.

    Police say the driver was found without vital signs, and officers jumped into action to administer life-saving efforts.

    They say the victim, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    The area between the Second and Third Lines was closed for the investigation. It has since reopened.

    Investigators urge anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision to contact South Simcoe police at 705-436-2141, extension 2017 or via email.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News