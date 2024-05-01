BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fatal bicycle collision in Caledon

    A road closed sign. (CTV News) A road closed sign. (CTV News)
    A man has been killed after his bicycle collided with a car in Caledon.

    Provincial police were called to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Winston Churchill north of King Street Tuesday.

    The 60-year-old Brampton man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

    Winston Churchill Boulevard between Isabella Street and Ballinafad Road was closed for several hours while the OPP technical collision investigators were on the scene.

    Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

    Anyone affected by this incident or who witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

