The extended dry spell has farmers hoping for rain.

Crop conditions across the region are getting worse by the day.

One local farmer says sweet corn that was planted early in May is doing well and is almost ready to harvest, but corn that was planted later is struggling to stay alive.

“It’s starting to curl up,” says Trevor Hewitt. “It’s what they call roping and its due to stress and lack of moisture.”

Hewitt says there has been a bit of rain but not enough to soak into the ground. He’s concerned this summer could be a repeat of 2016 where he lost half his crops.

Most field crops around the region aren’t irrigated so they really rely on Mother Nature.

According to Ed Pridham, who’s been farming crops most of his life in Simcoe County, there have only been 14-millimetres of rain so far this month. Pridham says it’s not a disaster yet, but rain is needed soon if crops are going to recover.