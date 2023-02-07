Family returns to find Orangeville home ransacked

Police are investigating after an Orangeville house was ransacked during a break-in Monday evening.

Dufferin officers say the suspect(s) got inside the McMaster Road home by prying open a sliding door at the back of the house.

They say the incident happened sometime between 7:40 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. while the family was out.

An undisclosed amount of cash and jewelry were allegedly stolen.

Police ask anyone with information or possible surveillance video of any suspicious activity to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.