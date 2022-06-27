Family puppy dead after house fire in Lake of Bays

A family dog has died after a house fire in the Lake of Bays Township Monday afternoon.

Lake of Bays and Huntsville fire departments were called in around 12:50 p.m. after reports of a house fire on Highway 35, near Sale Road.

The call came in from someone at a neighbouring business attempting to put out the blaze with a garden hose.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw heavy smoke from the house and began working to put out the flames in the kitchen.

Lake of bays fire said a passerby tried letting 2 family dogs out of the home, but 1 puppy died.

Damage to the home is estimated to be between $400,000 and $500,000.