A family of five has been forced from their home after a fire broke out on Monday morning in Gravenhurst.

Crews managed to get the flames under control within half-an-hour at the house on Goldfinch Court.

Crews attend a house fire on Goldfinch Court, off of Kilworthy Road. (Gravenhurst Fire/Twitter)

No one was home at the time. Officials say a neighbour called 911.

"Crews did a great job getting in and putting the fire out," Fire Chief Larry Brassard said. "But there is significant heat and smoke damage througout the home."

The fire was mainly contained to the master bedroom, which is where it appears to have started. (Gravenhurst Fire/Twitter)

The fire appears to have started in the master bedroom and does not appear to be suspicious, Chief Brassard tells CTV News.

The parents and their three children will be staying with relatives.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Damage is estimated to be $100,000.