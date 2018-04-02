Police are saying very little about the stabbing death of a 19-year-old man last week in Holland Landing.

Keegan Blyth was stabbed just after midnight on Tuesday, near Mount Albert Road and the 2nd Concession. He died Thursday in hospital.

One other man suffered minor stab wounds and was taken to hospital.

York Regional Police is only saying that three people have been arrested. One of the people arrested is a minor.

“This is a major; a major blow to our family. I can't even put the words to what it's done to us. It's every parent's worst nightmare,” says Dave Blyth, Keegan’s father.

Keegan was one of seven children. His sister Brittany Eckert took to Facebook, sharing the news that her brother was gone. She praised him as a loving uncle.

"Your love for our kids was one of the greatest legacies. You made me strive to be a better mom and for that I will be forever grateful," she posted.

While Keegan's family now waits for police to tell them how and why his life was taken, they can only think about the legacy he leaves behind.

“He's the most kind-hearted, loving, unselfish child one could ask for and it still feels like a dream and I think it's going to feel like that for a long time,” Blyth said.

Police are expected to release more information on Tuesday.