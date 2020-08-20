BARRIE, ONT. -- Face masks will be mandatory for all students in Dufferin County.

The Upper Grand District School Board, which includes Orangeville, Shelburne and Dufferin County, voted to make masks mandatory for all ages, including its youngest students.

Contract nurses will be hired by public health to work as liaisons for schools in the region.

Still, Dr. Nicola Mercer, WDG Public Health's medical officer of health, cautions that COVID-19 cases should be expected, even with these measures.

"It's going to be very unreasonable to assume that we won't be having cases in schools. What will be important is how we respond to those cases in schools, to keep others safe and to ensure that the rest of the students can remain in the learning environment," Dr. Mercer said.

The Upper Grand District School Board has also extended the deadline for the pre-registration survey. Parents now have until Sunday to complete the survey indicating if their children will return to the classroom.