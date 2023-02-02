Extreme cold expected across central Ontario: Environment Canada

It's about to get extremely cold across central Ontario, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning as a blast of cold Artic air is set to hit the region Thursday night.

Temperatures of minus 35 to minus 40 with a wind chill are expected Thursday night, Friday morning, and Friday night into Saturday morning.

Environment Canada warns residents of some of the risks associated with cold weather.

"Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter," Environment Canada states on its website.

"Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant. Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

"If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside. Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia."

Snow squall warnings are also in effect for parts of central Ontario.