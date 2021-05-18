BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie's Sadlon Arena could be getting a big facelift after council gave initial approval to a proposed expansion Monday night.

Barrie city councillor Gary Harvey put forth the motion for the proposed three-storey addition. "The project would add about 10,000 additional square feet to the arena for trade shows and multi-purpose uses," said Harvey.

Harvey says the extra space will allow the city-owned property to host more prominent and even international events, something he thinks is just what the city needs.

The proposed expansion would include a new grand entrance, multi-purpose trade show space, ticket booths, concessions, a multi-use sports bar, additional office or retail space, additional dressing rooms, player dining/lounge facilities, medical facilities, storage and meeting space, a media lounge and VIP lounge. Harvey is also proposing a possible new home for the Barrie Sports Hall of Fame inside the addition.

The project is not a done deal. City staff will prepare a grant application to cover some of the project's costs. If the grant is awarded will be the ultimate deciding factor if the project will move forward. The expansion would begin sometime in 2022.

With files from Rob Cooper