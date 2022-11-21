Environmental groups, local governments warn against Ontario’s plan to build more homes
While the Ford government is banking on its newly proposed legislation to create millions of homes over the next decade, environmental advocates and regional governments in Simcoe County say the province needs to return to the drawing board.
Ontario's proposed Bill 23 - better known as the More Homes Built Faster Act - was introduced on Oct. 25 as the government's plan to create an additional 1.5 million new homes in the coming decade.
Components of the bill include the ability to build multiple units on properties zoned for one, freeze or eliminate development charges for municipalities and reduce development planning roles for conservation authorities and some regional municipalities.
"This is the most draconian piece of legislation that I've ever witnessed in my 77 years," said Sandy Agnew, a director with Aware Simcoe. "Once you pave over a wetland, it's gone. Once you pave over a farmland, it's gone."
Advocates worry Ontario will allow developers to build into Ontario's greenbelt without the supervision of conservation authorities, which they say could be detrimental to the environment.
"This bill is an overreach, designating wetlands and parcels of the greenbelt for homes. We believe there's more than enough land already available that's owned by developers," said Margaret Prophet, Simcoe County Greenbelt Coalition. "The Premier Lied to us. He made the promise to developers behind closed doors, and what I said the other day to somebody the other day is that the greenbelt is like the backbone of the health of southern Ontario."
The Nottawasaga Valley Conservation Authority's current role in developmental planning helps account for environmental impact and determine a location's viability.
According to its CEO, removing it from the process could cause irrevocable damages.
"We're losing wetlands faster than we can maintain wetlands," said Douglas Hevenor. "We want to build a property that's safe from flood and erosion. This may not do that."
Hevenor said the conservation authority is pleading with local MPPs to reassess that component of the bill.
So is the County of Simcoe, which also stands to lose its role when it comes to development.
According to Rob Elliot, General Manager of Engineering, Planning and Environment, the removal of development charges may also have an adverse effect than intended when it comes to affordability.
"We would lose about $73 million of revenue in development charges for social housing programs," Elliot told CTV News. Without a clear backstop for that financing, we think we would have to shift that to our taxpayers."
Elliot estimated that increase could amount to about 4 per cent to 5% over the next decade.
In a statement, Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MPP Doug Downey's said, "The proposals, if passed, would help cities, towns and rural communities grow with a mix of ownership and rental housing types that meet the needs of all Ontarians - from single-family homes to townhomes and mid-rise apartments."
"Our plan will build more homes near transit, unlock innovative approaches to design and construction, and get shovels in the ground faster."
Meanwhile, the City of Barrie will present an extensive report to city council on Wednesday, discussing its findings so far on how Bill 23 will impact Barrie.
Prophet's group has also called a joint press conference with local labour groups on Tuesday, uniting against Bill 23.
