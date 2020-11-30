INNISFIL, ONT. -- Local hockey has taken on a new approach to provide a unique experience during these unusual times.

In Innisfil, COVID-19 restricts more than one parent per player from watching their child on the ice in person, so cameras were installed inside various rinks allowing parents to watch their kids without having to enter the arena.

The town spent about $7,500 to have cameras installed at the recreational complex and in Lefroy for spectators who can log in to YouTube to watch all the action for free. The Jump Start Program and Canadian Tire money helped to fund the cameras.

Cam Gates with Innisfil Minor Hockey said the cameras make it easy for the whole family to enjoy the fun. "This allows parents, grandparents, siblings to bring the game into their living room. I think over the next few years; you're just going to get to see this be the norm in hockey arenas."

Barrie has a similar method, with a twist. The hockey associations allow one parent per team into the arena to livestream the games on Facebook.

The Barrie Sharks take it one step further with fancy graphics, a scoreboard and commentators.

Steve Fontaine, the general manager for Barrie Minor Hockey, said the organization has taken the same approach, and it seems to be working.

"The quality is good, and people are happy with the trade-off," Fontaine said.

Elmvale also has cameras installed. Spectators are charged $9.99 per month to view the service.