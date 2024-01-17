Elmvale woman races 1,000 miles by snowmobile to help kids go to camp

Mission Possible?

Lisa Whiteman's objective is to obtain 1,000 actual GPS miles in 24 hours to raise as much money as possible to send kids from low-income families to summer camp.

"I grew up in a family of working poor and was bugged and bullied quite a bit for it, so an event like this spoke directly to my heart," said Whiteman, an Elmvale mother of two taking part in her third race.

Whiteman said the ride embodies her three biggest passions: humanitarian work, empowering women and snowmobiling.

"I never got the experience of summer camp, so I would love the opportunity to help other kids get it," said Whiteman.

Whiteman also hopes to land in the Guinness Book of World Records by being the first woman to travel 1,000 on a snowmobile in the least amount of time.

Snowmobiling is a male-dominated sport, she said, so shedding some light on the fact women can ride too was pretty cool.

The event proceeds will cross provincial borders, benefiting kids in Ontario, regardless of whether the event is being held in New Brunswick.

Both male and female teams will set off at about 5 a.m. March 2, riding in opposite directions until 5 p.m. the following day.

Last year's event raised $72,000 for kids, and this year, the hope is to almost triple that with public support through sponsorships, sales of swag gear and raffles.

Contact Whiteman here.