Elderly man dies a month after being struck by vehicle
Intersection of Holland Street West and Toronto Street in Bradford seen here on February 24, 2018. (CTV News Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 4:32PM EDT
An elderly man who was struck by a vehicle in Bradford in February has died.
The 84 year old was struck by a vehicle while walking in the area of Holland Street and Toronto Street on Feb. 24. The Bradford man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.
South Simcoe Police says the man died on March 30.
No charges have been laid at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.