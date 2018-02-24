

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police are investigating after an elderly man was struck by a vehicle in Bradford.

The collision happened at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Saturday near Holland Street West and Toronto Street.

Constable Carl Jarvis tells CTV News Barrie that an 84-year-old man walking across the street, when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. He sustained life-threatening injuries.

The man was initially taken to South Lake Regional Health Center for treatment, but due to the severity of his injurie she was transferred to a trauma centre in Toronto.

Police say he has undergone surgery today, and remains in critical condition.

Roads in the area were closed for four hours while the collision reconstruction team conducted its investigation.

Officers say they do not believe alcohol or speed are factors in the crash.