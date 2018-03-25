

CTV Barrie





Households across Ontario dimmed their lights over the weekend to mark Earth Hour.

In Barrie, hydro users reduced electricity consumption by 0.9 per cent according to Alectra Utilities.

Alectra Utilities’ System Control Centres reported a service territory-wide ­1.5 per cent electricity consumption reduction between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The 2018 results represented a total savings of 43 megawatts (MW) in peak demand, or enough electricity to power 1314 average-size homes over a 24-hour period.

The utility provider serves 15 communities - including Aurora, Bradford West Gwillimbury (Bradford), Essa (Thornton), New Tecumseth and Penetanguishene.