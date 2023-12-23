BARRIE
Barrie

    • Early morning vehicle fire spreads to Barrie Paintball

    Emergency crews at the site of a fire at Barrie Paintball on Dec. 23, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News). Emergency crews at the site of a fire at Barrie Paintball on Dec. 23, 2023 (Chris Garry/CTV News).

    An early morning fire that started from a parked vehicle and spread to Barrie Paintball is estimated to have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.

    Fire crews were called to the 10th Line location in Essa Township at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

    Essa Fire Chief Doug Burgin told CTV News that the fire spread into the building from a parked vehicle, causing $700,000 of damage between the building and its contents.

    There were no injuries in the fire, and the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

    An investigation is ongoing.  

