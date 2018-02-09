

CTV Barrie





Investigators are trying to figure out the cause of an early morning house fire in Bradford.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Taylor Court shortly before 3 a.m. on Friday.

When firefighters arrived on scene the garage was fully involved.

Officials are crediting working smoke alarms for alerting three people who were asleep when the fire broke out and made it out safely.

The fire chief told CTV News there is extensive damage to the home which is estimated between $150,000 and $200,000.