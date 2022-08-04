Dunlop St. is closed to drivers for Open Air Dunlop
Two months into Barrie’s Open Air Dunlop summer programming, the list of activities grows.
By closing Dunlop Street from Mulcaster Street to Maple Ave., this third season of inviting residents to the downtown core to shop and enjoy the buskers and performers is a summer festival unto itself.
Join us Saturday, August 6th for Open Air Dunlop:
- Urban Sketching in Meridian Place - hosted by Mathew Shaun Ferguson. All materials are provided, and all ages and abilities are welcome. Join us from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Yoga in the Square - with Nook Yoga from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Bring your mat!
- West End Family Fun – located across from the Pratt Homes Theater, enjoy free face painting and fun, interactive games and inflatables between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- West End Art with Drawing House – Create a cartoon character or make a monster out of chalk this Saturday with Neil from Drawing House. Drop by the west end of Downtown Barrie between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to find Neil set up near Mexhico Restaurant. All materials provided. All ages and skill levels are welcome.
- Open Air Afternoons – Join Tania Joy from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Meridian Place stage. Tania’s stories have been about relationships in all their complicated forms.
- All local businesses will be open to browse and shop at your leisure.
