Drunk driver nabbed speeding on Hwy 400 with open liquor in vehicle, OPP says

A driver accused of being impaired and having open liquor in the vehicle faces several charges after allegedly speeding along Highway 400 in Oro-Medonte.

Provincial police say officers were assisting a tow operator on the highway when they spotted the vehicle speeding 50 kilometres over the posted limit.

Along with the impaired-related offences, the accused, a 32-year-old man from Severn, is charged with stunt driving, driving without a valid permit, and failing to comply with demand.

His driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.