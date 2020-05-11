BARRIE -- A drug bust at a Barrie residence resulted in the arrests of three people, provincial police say.

The Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Unit searched the home as part of an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation.

A 30-year-old Barrie man, a 37-year-old Barrie woman, and a 58-year-old Adjala-Tosorontio man have all been charged with a slew of drug-related offences.

The trio also faces other criminal charges, including possession of counterfeit money.

Police are withholding the names of the accused "to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation."

The OPP is encouraging anyone with information on the criminal activity to contact them or Crime Stoppers.