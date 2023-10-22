Driver in hospital after vehicle crashed through fence

One person is in hospital after a severe collision in Tottenham, Ont.

Police responded to the crash on Mill Street East, where a single vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed through the fence of a home.

Emergency crews including #NottyOPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Mill Street East in Tottenham. Driver transported to local area hospital with non life threatening injuries. Heavy police presence expect delays as investigation ongoing ^kv pic.twitter.com/RTuvHNmVoa — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) October 22, 2023

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers are warning residents to expect a heavy police presence throughout the day as an investigation continues.