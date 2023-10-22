Barrie

    • Driver in hospital after vehicle crashed through fence

    A photo of the crash site on Mill Street East in Tottenham on Sun., Oct. 22 (Courtesy: OPP/X) A photo of the crash site on Mill Street East in Tottenham on Sun., Oct. 22 (Courtesy: OPP/X)

    One person is in hospital after a severe collision in Tottenham, Ont.

    Police responded to the crash on Mill Street East, where a single vehicle veered off the roadway and crashed through the fence of a home.

    The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

    Officers are warning residents to expect a heavy police presence throughout the day as an investigation continues.  

