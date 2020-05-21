BARRIE -- It’s something you don’t see every day; a vehicle hanging on by a thread, or rather a bungee.

Residents in the Shelburne area notified police of a vehicle strapped together with what appeared to be an old bungee cord attached to the front of the hood.

Soon after the call, police were able to locate the vehicle.

‘’A vehicle held together with an old bungee cord is not a safe vehicle,’’ OPP Central Region said in a tweet.

Police have charged a 48-year-old Shelburne driver with operating an unsafe vehicle.