Police have laid charges in connection with a collision that claimed the life of an elderly man in March.

An 84-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while walking in the area of Holland Street West and Toronto Street in Bradford on Feb. 24.

The elderly man was taken to a Toronto hospital with life threatening injuries. He died of those injuries in late March.

After months of investigating, South Simcoe Police charged a 55-year-old Bradford West Gwillimbury man on Wednesday with careless driving and operating an unsafe vehicle.

The accused will appear in court at a future date.