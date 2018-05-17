Featured
Driver charged in connection with deadly Bradford collision
Intersection of Holland Street West and Toronto Street in Bradford seen here on February 24, 2018. (CTV News Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 1:45PM EDT
Police have laid charges in connection with a collision that claimed the life of an elderly man in March.
An 84-year-old man was struck by a vehicle while walking in the area of Holland Street West and Toronto Street in Bradford on Feb. 24.
The elderly man was taken to a Toronto hospital with life threatening injuries. He died of those injuries in late March.
After months of investigating, South Simcoe Police charged a 55-year-old Bradford West Gwillimbury man on Wednesday with careless driving and operating an unsafe vehicle.
The accused will appear in court at a future date.