BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver busted for doing motorcycle donuts in busy parking lot

    A police cruiser is seen in this image. (Pexels) A police cruiser is seen in this image. (Pexels)
    Share

    Doing donuts in a busy parking lot on a motorcycle left one man facing a slew of charges.

    Provincial police received numerous complaints about a driver spinning his motorcycle around in a Collingwood Street parking lot in Flesherton on Saturday at 8:42 p.m.

    The 33-year-old Grey Highlands driver was given a breathalyzer test, failed it, and was arrested on several impaired driving charges, in addition to driving while prohibited, dangerous operation, resisting a peace officer, driving a vehicle with no plates and no insurance, failing to apply to become the owner of the bike and operating an unsafe bike.

    The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

    Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or *677 from a cell phone.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News