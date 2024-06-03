Driver busted for doing motorcycle donuts in busy parking lot

Doing donuts in a busy parking lot on a motorcycle left one man facing a slew of charges.

Provincial police received numerous complaints about a driver spinning his motorcycle around in a Collingwood Street parking lot in Flesherton on Saturday at 8:42 p.m.

The 33-year-old Grey Highlands driver was given a breathalyzer test, failed it, and was arrested on several impaired driving charges, in addition to driving while prohibited, dangerous operation, resisting a peace officer, driving a vehicle with no plates and no insurance, failing to apply to become the owner of the bike and operating an unsafe bike.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or *677 from a cell phone.