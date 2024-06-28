Driver busted at 3X legal limit
Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with over three times the legal limit.
The OPP received a report of a possible impaired driver on Old School Road on Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m.
Police located the vehicle and determined the driver's ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.
As a result of the investigation, a 53-year-old Caledon man was charged with various impaired driving charges, as well as having liquor readily available.
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 11 to answer the charges. His driver's licence was also suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle impounded for seven.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 911 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Debate-watchers in the Biden and Trump camps seem to agree on something. Biden had a bad night
'Oh, Joe.' That gasp, from patrons at a Chicago bar when U.S. President Joe Biden first stumbled verbally in his debate with Donald Trump, spoke for a lot of Americans on Thursday night.
BREAKING Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
Buying a car? Why you may have to pay more at some dealers if you use cash
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
What is going on with immigration in Canada? Here's what the data shows
Canada has welcomed more than 3.9 million new citizens since 2005, with nearly one third coming from India, the Philippines or China, according to a CTVNews.ca analysis.
Pope's top adviser, women who say they were abused by ex-Jesuit artist ask for mosaics to be removed
The scandal over a famous ex-Jesuit artist who is accused of psychologically, spiritually and sexually abusing adult women came to a head Friday after some of his alleged victims and the pope’s own anti-abuse adviser asked for his artworks not to be promoted or displayed.
Economy grew 0.3% in April, Statistics Canada reports
Canadian economic growth rebounded in April, but early indications suggested it failed to maintain the momentum into May.
Liberal caucus staying quiet after major byelection defeat that rattled party
Liberal campaign co-chair Terry Duguid insisted Thursday that his caucus is united behind Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, even as the majority of elected Liberals remain silent on the prime minister's political future.
NEW Car thieves tried accessing Ontario transportation ministry database
One of Canada's largest police forces has knowledge of car thieves attempting to breach Ontario's Ministry of Transportation database, CTV News has learned.
Debate takeaways: Trump confident, even when wrong, Biden halting, even with facts on his side
Thursday’s U.S. presidential debate was a re-run that featured two candidates with a combined age of 159, but it went especially poorly for one of them, President Joe Biden.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Guilty plea to second-degree murder of Kitchener man
A man, previously found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to a 2014 death in Kitchener, has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
-
Showdown expected at Thursday night's Stratford council meeting
Drama is usually reserved for the Stratford Festival stage, but on Thursday night, it might play out at Stratford City Hall - again.
-
Extended care registration will reopen in July for Waterloo Region schools
Parents who ran into technical problems with Waterloo Region’s registration system for before and after school programs have a new date to circle on their calendars.
London
-
Front of Pet Valu store shattered by car
No injuries are reported after a car crashed into the front of a store in London on Friday morning. Police and fire responded to the Pet Valu store in the area of Commissioners Road and Wellington Road around 9:45 a.m.
-
Charges laid in fatal hit and run in St. Thomas
Charges have been laid in relation to a recent fatal fail to remain investigation in St. Thomas. The accused appeared in court Thursday and has been remanded into custody.
-
Outreach workers express concern over decision to expand encampment restrictions
On the frontlines of London, Ont.’s homelessness crisis, council’s recent decision to further restrict the places where encampments are permitted is causing concern and confusion.
Windsor
-
Guns seized at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
Canada Border Services Agency officers seized three guns from a traveller at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.
-
8-year-old cyclist suffers serious injuries after getting struck by vehicle: OPP
Essex County OPP say an 8-year-old boy was transported to hospital with serious injuries after a cyclist was struck in Lakeshore.
-
East Windsor transit terminal could be on the move
The City of Windsor is working to move the east-end transit terminal at Tecumseh Mall. An open house was held Thursday night to share plans and get public input
Northern Ontario
-
Five survivors from Sudbury, Ont., rescued in human trafficking investigation
Six people have been charged in a provincial human trafficking investigation that identified five survivors from Greater Sudbury.
-
North Bay police search for suspect after victim stabbed multiple times
A stabbing victim in North Bay had to be airlifted to Sudbury for treatment following an attack on Lakeshore Drive on Thursday evening.
-
LCBO to close all retail stores for 14 days if strike not averted
With a week left until thousands of LCBO workers could walk off the job, the Crown corporation has announced that it will close all its retail stores for 14 days if no deal is reached by July 5.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
IPV program making a difference, Sault police say
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says there has been a positive difference since increasing its focus on intimate partner violence.
-
Police find vehicle in a ditch on Manitoulin Island, impaired driving charges follow
Police on Manitoulin Island noticed two people looking in a ditch late Thursday evening on Highway 540.
-
Northwestern Ont. police investigate fatal Hwy. 17 crash
The Dryden detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal collision involving a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Public Health warning of increased overdose risk as new drug found in local supply
Ottawa Public Health is issuing a warning about a new drug found in the local unregulated drug supply that could lead to a spike in overdoses.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: June 28-July 1
CTV News Ottawa looks at things to do in Ottawa during the Canada Day long weekend.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
-
Buying a car? Why you may have to pay more at some dealers if you use cash
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
-
Road closures in Toronto this week for Pride, Canada Day and more
It's going to be a busy Canada Day long weekend in Toronto, with a number of major events – including the Toronto Pride Parade, Canada Day fireworks and more.
Montreal
-
Woman killed after tree falls on her in Mont-Saint-Bruno park
The pond sector at the Mont-Saint-Bruno Provincial Park is closed after a woman died after a tree fell on her on the Grand-Duc trail on Thursday.
-
Rainfall expected in Montreal for long weekend
Significant rainfall and scattered thunderstorms are expected to hit Montreal leading up to this year's moving day.
-
What's open/closed in Montreal on Canada Day
Monday is Canada Day (or moving day, depending on how many taped boxes are in your current residence), and many businesses and agencies will be closed.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton man charged after alleged assault on woman in business parking lot
The Fredericton Police Force has laid three charges against a Fredericton man in connection with an alleged assault in a public parking lot on Wednesday.
-
Nathan MacKinnon takes two of the top trophies at 2024 NHL Awards
Nathan MacKinnon took home two of the top awards at the 2024 NHL Awards in Las Vegas Thursday night – The Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award.
-
Wildfires: Fire ban maintained in Labrador, lifted for island of Newfoundland
A ban on the setting of fires has been lifted on the island of Newfoundland but remains in effect for Labrador, where the threat of wildfires continues.
Winnipeg
-
'I am very proud': Manitoba grandfather and grandson graduate high school in same class
A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.
-
'I felt my soul was broken': Women sexually assaulted by Manitoba doctor call for accountability
A sentencing hearing is underway for a Manitoba doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting multiple patients over several years.
-
'Houses don't just explode': Winnipeg police give update on Transcona blast
Winnipeg police say the occupants of a home that exploded in the Transcona neighbourhood on Wednesday were not there at the time of the blast.
Calgary
-
Calgary's 16 Avenue reopens as water main prepares for flushing
As the City of Calgary inches closer to fixing the water main issues prompting water restrictions, 16 Avenue N.W. is starting to reopen.
-
'It's anybody's guess': Flames set to pick ninth in unpredictable 2024 NHL Draft
The Calgary Flames hold the ninth overall pick in the 2024 National Hockey League (NHL) Draft, in a year where there is not much consensus about where the top prospects will be selected.
-
Why aren't free-ranging bison classified as wildlife in Alberta?
Several wildlife and Indigenous groups are renewing calls for the provincial government to designate all free-ranging bison as wildlife under the Alberta Wildlife Act, as opposed to livestock.
Edmonton
-
3-year-old boy dead, woman and girl hospitalized in Allard crash
A boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
-
Economy grew 0.3% in April, Statistics Canada reports
Canadian economic growth rebounded in April, but early indications suggested it failed to maintain the momentum into May.
-
Holland leaves Oilers; CEO searching for new GM before starting negotiations with Draisaitl
Ken Holland is out as Edmonton Oilers president of hockey operations and general manager. He joined the Oilers in May 2019 and his contract ends this Sunday.
Regina
-
'The line has already been crossed': Day 4 of Dumba trial sees vastly different accounts from accused, victim
Thursday marked day four of the trial of Jeffrey Dumba, a former Regina teacher who is accused of sexually exploiting a 15-year-old female student.
-
Federated Co-operatives Limited reports cybersecurity incident, investigation underway
Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) is investigating after suffering what it calls a "cybersecurity incident."
-
July is the worst month for impaired driving deaths in Saskatchewan, SGI says
SGI wants to help make roads safer this month with its traffic safety spotlight on impaired driving.
Saskatoon
-
Canada's top court rejects appeal from Sask. man who murdered wife
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an application from a Saskatoon man who murdered his wife.
-
'Hanging on for her life': Sask. family desperate to bring home sick niece from Philippines
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
-
Road Hogs: Saskatoon truck spills load of pig parts in rush hour traffic
Drivers in Saskatoon’s north industrial area were treated to a grisly sight on their commute home on Thursday — a truck apparently spilled a load of pig parts onto Millar Avenue.
Vancouver
-
Fines related to neighbour's 443 noise complaints at centre of B.C. dispute
A B.C. condo owner who was fined tens of thousands of dollars over hundreds of noise complaints made by his downstairs neighbour was partially successful in having the penalties overturned.
-
B.C. coffee chain fined nearly $31K for lack of recycling plan
A Metro-Vancouver-based coffee chain has been fined thousands of dollars for failing to present and follow a recycling plan.
-
B.C. Premier David Eby welcomes 'happy and healthy' daughter after early campaign start
Premier David Eby's special countdown ended with the announcement of the arrival of his newborn baby on Thursday, following his early campaign start for British Columbia's election.
Vancouver Island
-
Man accused in Victoria double-stabbing now charged with murder, police say
Months after a double-stabbing in downtown Victoria that left one victim dead, a suspect has been charged with murder.
-
B.C. Premier David Eby welcomes 'happy and healthy' daughter after early campaign start
Premier David Eby's special countdown ended with the announcement of the arrival of his newborn baby on Thursday, following his early campaign start for British Columbia's election.
-
World's largest hockey stick in B.C. to be chopped up, sold to collectors
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.