Driver busted at 3X legal limit

Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with over three times the legal limit.

The OPP received a report of a possible impaired driver on Old School Road on Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m.

Police located the vehicle and determined the driver's ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, a 53-year-old Caledon man was charged with various impaired driving charges, as well as having liquor readily available.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 11 to answer the charges. His driver's licence was also suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle impounded for seven.

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 911 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.