BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver busted at 3X legal limit

    OPP cruiser in this undated file image. OPP cruiser in this undated file image.
    Share

    Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with over three times the legal limit.

    The OPP received a report of a possible impaired driver on Old School Road on Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m.

    Police located the vehicle and determined the driver's ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.

    As a result of the investigation, a 53-year-old Caledon man was charged with various impaired driving charges, as well as having liquor readily available.

    The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 11 to answer the charges. His driver's licence was also suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle impounded for seven.

    If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 911 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News