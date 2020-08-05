BARRIE -- A driver has been airlifted to a Toronto area hospital after crashing into a hydro pole on Tuesday in Peterborough.

Police say the driver was travelling on Bensfort Road around 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the road, crashing into the pole.

According to police, Hydro One attended the scene to cut power to the lines surrounding the vehicle allowing emergency crews to respond.

Police say the driver had to be removed from the vehicle and was airlifted with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.