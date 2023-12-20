Driver accused of speeding nearly 100km/h over limit in poor weather, causing deadly Clearview crash faces charges
Police have arrested a man accused of speeding nearly 100 kilometres per hour over the posted limit during poor weather conditions and failing to stop at a stop sign, causing a deadly collision in September in Clearview Township.
According to police, the investigation allegedly revealed the accused was speeding 173 kilometres per hour in the posted 80 zone before the crash happened on the morning of Sept. 23 at 3-4 Sideroad Sunnidale and Concession Road 9 Sunnidale.
Provincial police say a 33-year-old man from Adjala-Tosorontio was charged this week with dangerous operation causing death and three counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm.
The collision claimed the life of 31-year-old Katie Marshall, a member of the Barrie hospital's security team.
Police said an infant and the driver of one of the involved vehicles were airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
Several other passengers involved in the collision, including a child, were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The accused has been released from police custody and has a future court date scheduled to answer to the charges.
