Dozens of vehicles damaged from potholes on Hwy. 400

More than two dozen vehicles sustained severe tire damage due to potholes in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 400.

According to police, calls started coming in shortly before 6 p.m. from the area of Whitefalls Rd. near exit 162 in the Port Severn Area. Police say upwards of 30 vehicles had to pull over immediately to repair their tires.

Several additional vehicles sustained more serious damage.

The two potholes were in the left lane. It was shut down for several hours while they were repaired.

Police say the highway was fully reopened shortly before 10 p.m.