BARRIE
Barrie

    • Dozens of vehicles damaged from potholes on Hwy. 400

    A pothole on a Simcoe County road. (Catalina Gillies/CTV News) A pothole on a Simcoe County road. (Catalina Gillies/CTV News)
    Share

     More than two dozen vehicles sustained severe tire damage due to potholes in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 400.

    According to police, calls started coming in shortly before 6 p.m. from the area of Whitefalls Rd. near exit 162 in the Port Severn Area. Police say upwards of 30 vehicles had to pull over immediately to repair their tires.

    Several additional vehicles sustained more serious damage.

    The two potholes were in the left lane. It was shut down for several hours while they were repaired.

    Police say the highway was fully reopened shortly before 10 p.m. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News