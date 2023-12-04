Dog and several puppies die in shed fire, cause remains undetermined

A dog and several puppies died when a fire broke out in Elmvale Sunday afternoon.

According to an official, a shed caught on fire behind a church in a wooded area on Yonge Street around 4 p.m.

Despite the efforts of a bystander trying to douse the flames with buckets of water, when crews arrived, the 10x10 structure was fully involved.

Jeff French, deputy fire chief with Springwater Fire and Emergency Services, said one large dog was running around the property, and when crews knocked down the blaze, the remains of another dog and six pups were found.

French said it's believed someone was squatting in the area taking care of the animals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.