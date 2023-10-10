Disbarred lawyer turned criminal facing new charges in Wasaga Beach bust

A disbarred lawyer, who in 2015 was arrested as part of an RCMP-led organized crime ring bust, has been arrested again, this time in Wasaga Beach, Ont., where police tell CTV News he was found with drugs and guns.

Doron Jorden Kolman's fall from grace as a once-promising lawyer turned to a life of crime is reminiscent of a Hollywood script.

The Richmond Hill man was called to the bar in 1994. He lost his licence 22 years ago when he was convicted of fraud after a Newmarket judge found Kolman ripped off over 20 clients of around $1.2 million.

In late August, Ontario Provincial Police say he was pulled over in the beachfront town with a 28-year-old man from North York in the vehicle. Both men were arrested.

The now 59-year-old Kolman walked out of a Barrie courthouse on Tuesday after being granted bail to a surety. A publication ban protects the details of his bail hearing.

Kolman was charged with having loaded guns, ammunition, cocaine, and opioids with him for the purpose of trafficking the drugs.

Doron Jorden Kolman is pictured in 2001 in Newmarket, Ont., (Source: Getty Images) and outside the courthouse in Barrie, Ont., on Tues., Oct. 10, 2023. (CTV News/Mike Arsalides)

During his initial fraud conviction in 2000, the court learned he battled a "genetic predisposition" to gambling addiction and had an abusive father and alcoholic mother.

After serving his sentence for fraud, Kolman was arrested again a few years later for another fraud-related offence.

In 2015, he was one of 19 men apprehended in an investigation targeting the 'Ndrangheta criminal organization in York Region and the Greater Toronto Area.

Kolman was charged with conspiracy to commit extortion, counselling an offence and committing an offence for a criminal organization.

Kolman is scheduled to make his next appearance later this month.

The allegations against him have not been tested in court.