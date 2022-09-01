Dirt bike collision in Elmvale sends teen to GTA hospital

A young man was flown to hospital after colliding with a truck while driving his dirt bike, Wednesday.

Police were called to Robinson Road and Yonge Street South in Elmvale at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Police say a group of teenagers were riding their dirt bikes along town streets when a 15-year-old rider collided with the pickup truck.

The three other bikers fled from the area.

ORNGE air ambulance was dispatched to take the seriously injured teenager to a Toronto-area hospital.

The OPP wants to remind off-road vehicle drivers to exercise caution and ride within laws.

All provincial and County of Simcoe roads remain restricted for off-road vehicle use.

Off-road vehicles are permitted on most municipal roads in Springwater with a few exceptions.

Operators must be 16 years of age or older with a valid G2, M2 driver's licence or greater to drive along a permitted road.

The Huronia West OPP ask any witnesses who have not already spoken to police or have dash cam footage of the collision, please call the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or at 1-888-310-1122.