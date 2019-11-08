Construction along a busy stretch of Dunlop Street in Barrie will come to an end on Friday night.

The road project started months ago with the first phase of development, causing the closure of Dunlop Street to motorists between Mulcaster and Owen streets.

"The construction is far from over, but we're excited to say we're going to be open at 10 o'clock for thru traffic," says Tanya Gurchin with the City of Barrie.

The stoppage of the construction is short-lived. It will start up again with the next phase of the $11-million project in the spring, followed by the final phase, tentatively scheduled for next summer.

As for now, parking along Dunlop Street won't be available until after the Remembrance Day services on Monday, and drivers can expect some lane closures throughout the weekend as crews continue some finishing touches.