

CTV Barrie





A 12-year-old girl has been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash near Schomberg.

The crash between a pickup truck and a minivan happened at the intersection of Highway 9 and Highway 27 on Thursday afternoon.

The OPP says minivan had four people in it, including the 12 year old. Her injuries are considered serious. An adult female was also transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and a young male is suffering from minor injuries.

The driver of the minivan was not injured.

The three occupants of the pickup truck involved were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection of Highway 9 and 27 is expected to be closed for several hours.