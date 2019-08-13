It's a tale of two streets.

As one massive road construction project nears completion in Barrie, another is set to begin.

Over the last four months, Barrie residents along Duckworth Street have dealt with the noise and disruption as construction crews rebuilt the underground infrastructure.

Daunting as it has been, some say they would gladly trade pylons for potholes any time.

Duckworth Street is widely known as one of Ontario's worst roads to travel, but soon it will become a driver's dream with a smooth surface. Crews are wrapping up their work, with curb repairs and driveway repaving set to be completed by the end of next week.

And as this massive $2.7-million project winds down, the city sets its sights on the downtown core.

"The Dunlop project is an $11-million project," explains Stew Patterson with the City of Barrie. "It does entail work from east of Mulcaster right over to Toronto Street."

Construction will begin on Dunlop, east of Mulcaster, on Monday for water main and surface repairs.

In September, the busy roadway between Mulcaster and Owen streets will only be open to pedestrians for two months.

The city plans to widen sidewalks by two and a half feet on each side, make the curbs wheelchair accessible, and improve lighting with the hopes of turning Barrie's downtown into a patio paradise in the summer while creating more parking in the winter.

The Downtown Barrie BIA chair, Denise Tucker, says businesses along Dunlop will be impacted, but shops and restaurants will remain open.

The final phase of the Dunlop Street corridor project, from Bayfield to Toronto streets, will begin next year.

The city hopes to have the project completed by the end of the 2020 construction season.