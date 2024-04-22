Destructive fire engulfs barn in Springwater

A destructive fire broke out in a barn on Monday afternoon at Flos Rd 8 in Springwater.

According to officials, the fire severely damaged the entire building, which was engulfed in flames and smoke.

Fire crews focused on protecting exposures, and additional tankers were requested to assist with the water shuttle.

The barn fire ignited a small grass fire that was extinguished shortly after.

No injuries or livestock were in the building at the time of the blaze.

The fire is not considered suspicious, and there is no damage estimate at this time.