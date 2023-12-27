Dense fog creeps across central Ontario

National weather service is warning travellers of dense fog throughout most of Ontario.

From Toronto to Ontario's northlands - including central Ontario - Environment Canada has released a statement indicating 'near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring in some areas.'

While visibility is expected to improve for most areas this morning, fog patches may persist into the afternoon for some locations.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

The weather organization suggests slowing down, watching for tail lights, and being prepared to stop.