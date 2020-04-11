BARRIE -- Three more people have died as the number of cases of Coronavirus continues to rise across Simcoe County.

The latest deaths include an Oro-Medonte man in his 70s, a Muskoka Lakes man in his 80s, and a man in his 90s living at the Bradford Valley Care Community.

The long-term care facility reported six more residents and another staff member testing positive for the virus; the total number of infections is now 20 residents and four staff members.

The most recent fatalities bring the region's total to eight.

"This is the first time we've had a person pass away in a long term care facility from COVID-19 in Simcoe Muskoka," says Dr. Charles Gardner, the Medical Officer of Health with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit. "Given the tremendous concern that we have and that the community has about the safety of people in our long term care facilities, this is a landmark event for us."

On Saturday, the Simcoe Muskoka health unit confirmed 29 new cases in the region, bringing the total case count to 141.

Fourteen people remain in hospital, while 54 others have recovered from the virus.